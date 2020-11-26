First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after buying an additional 16,111 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000.

SDY opened at $106.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.58 and a 200 day moving average of $94.22. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $67.57 and a 12 month high of $108.81.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

