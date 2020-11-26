First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,112 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.10, for a total value of $3,357,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total transaction of $125,900.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,714 shares of company stock worth $99,541,458 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $275.59 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $273.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.40. The company has a market cap of $784.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.84.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

