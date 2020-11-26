First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $51,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 164.6% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 29.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price target on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.59.

In other news, Director Hutham S. Olayan purchased 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,000 and sold 1,020,298 shares valued at $998,009. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MS opened at $63.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $114.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.69 and a 200-day moving average of $49.29. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $63.77.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

