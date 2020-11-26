First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 48.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $127,264,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total value of $100,030.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,116,955.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,725,485 shares of company stock valued at $156,704,064. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Bank of America dropped their target price on Accenture from $216.00 to $209.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $269.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.43.

NYSE:ACN opened at $249.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.49. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $250.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

