First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $1.74 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 166,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,802,000 after buying an additional 52,258 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPL. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens boosted their price target on PayPal from $194.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PayPal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.05.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total transaction of $4,595,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,322,423.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $16,731,339. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PYPL opened at $214.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $216.07. The firm has a market cap of $251.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.38, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.24 and its 200-day moving average is $181.41.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

