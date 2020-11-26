First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $116.97 on Thursday. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $75.55 and a 52-week high of $121.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.68.

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

