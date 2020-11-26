First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $2.81 Million Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $28.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.09.

FE stock opened at $26.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.59.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

