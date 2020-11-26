First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $864,000 Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in General Dynamics by 11.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,106,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $983,763,000 after purchasing an additional 717,910 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 7,755.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 675,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,975,000 after buying an additional 667,000 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,023,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $40,205,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 125.6% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 466,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,746,000 after acquiring an additional 259,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus cut General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,099.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GD opened at $152.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $190.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.90 and a 200-day moving average of $146.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

