First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,384,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chevron by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,804,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,290,108,000 after buying an additional 341,664 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,458,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $665,491,000 after acquiring an additional 64,200 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,428,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $390,884,000 after purchasing an additional 153,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,870,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $386,968,000 after purchasing an additional 215,759 shares in the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotia Howard Weill lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.28.

CVX opened at $92.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.21. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $122.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

