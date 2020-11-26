First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 1,471 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $4,975,000.00. Insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

KO stock opened at $52.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The company has a market cap of $227.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.24.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

