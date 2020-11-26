First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 19 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 431.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,771.43 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,818.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,649.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1,524.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,198.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.12 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,786.86.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 548 shares in the company, valued at $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162 shares of company stock worth $245,920 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

