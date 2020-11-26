First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) CFO William C. Losch III Sells 45,136 Shares of Stock

First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) CFO William C. Losch III sold 45,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $566,005.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 388,577 shares in the company, valued at $4,872,755.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

FHN opened at $12.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.52. First Horizon National Co. has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $17.40.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.23 million. First Horizon National had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Horizon National Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FHN. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of First Horizon National in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of First Horizon National in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of First Horizon National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of First Horizon National from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.15.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FHN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Horizon National by 57.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,106,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,796,000 after buying an additional 19,273,731 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Horizon National by 86.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,308,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,365,000 after buying an additional 7,547,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Horizon National by 60.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,109,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,822,000 after buying an additional 7,173,674 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the third quarter worth about $35,763,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Horizon National by 316.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,757,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,431,000 after buying an additional 2,855,601 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

