Fission Uranium Corp. (FCU.TO)’s (FCU) Speculative Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2020

Canaccord Genuity restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Fission Uranium Corp. (FCU.TO) (TSE:FCU) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a C$0.40 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Fission Uranium Corp. (FCU.TO) stock opened at C$0.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 18.35 and a current ratio of 18.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.54. Fission Uranium Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.49.

Fission Uranium Corp. (FCU.TO) Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

