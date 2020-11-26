Fission Uranium Corp. (FCU.TO)’s (FCU) Speculative Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Fission Uranium Corp. (FCU.TO) (TSE:FCU) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a C$0.40 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Fission Uranium Corp. (FCU.TO) stock opened at C$0.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 18.35 and a current ratio of 18.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.54. Fission Uranium Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.49.

Fission Uranium Corp. (FCU.TO) Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

