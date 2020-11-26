Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Stock Holdings Lessened by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,855,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,559 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 1.78% of Floor & Decor worth $138,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth about $2,060,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the period.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Shares of FND opened at $82.08 on Thursday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $86.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $684.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FND shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director George Vincent West sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $19,668,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 9,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $711,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,961,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 470,676 shares of company stock valued at $35,061,243. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.