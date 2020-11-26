Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Cut to “Underweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Piper Sandler currently has $29.00 target price on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $25.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

FL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Foot Locker from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. 140166 reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Argus raised shares of Foot Locker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.55.

NYSE:FL opened at $38.35 on Monday. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.97.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

In related news, CEO William Scott Martin sold 3,172 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $123,676.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,235.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $180,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,310 shares of company stock worth $499,396. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter worth $82,093,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter worth $38,875,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter worth $29,440,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter worth $17,505,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 21.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770,359 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $51,623,000 after acquiring an additional 313,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

