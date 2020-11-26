Foran Mining Co. (FOM.V) (CVE:FOM) Shares Gap Up to $0.41

Shares of Foran Mining Co. (FOM.V) (CVE:FOM) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.41, but opened at $0.45. Foran Mining Co. (FOM.V) shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 10,000 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 million and a P/E ratio of -56.25.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Flin Flon Greenstone Belt in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property that comprises 38 claims covering an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

