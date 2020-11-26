Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.29.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FOX. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 70,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $2,009,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,612.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of FOX by 809.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the third quarter worth $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in FOX by 158.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FOX during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in FOX during the second quarter valued at $104,000. 23.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $28.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.40. FOX has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.99.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

