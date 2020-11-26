Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,124 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $19,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Alleghany Corp DE raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 1,182,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,984,000 after purchasing an additional 662,000 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 5.5% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,138,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $857,422,000 after purchasing an additional 321,761 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 69.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 757,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,850,000 after purchasing an additional 311,603 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 118.1% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,312,000 after buying an additional 195,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 44.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 619,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,603,000 after buying an additional 192,082 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $245.00 to $251.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.13.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $130.48 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $77.18 and a twelve month high of $166.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.87, a PEG ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.69.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

