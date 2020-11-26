Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Frontline had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 35.02%.

NYSE FRO opened at $6.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Frontline has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $13.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average of $7.38. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.37.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FRO. Danske downgraded shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.19 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Frontline from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.81.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 71 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

