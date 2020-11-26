Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Frontline had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%.

Shares of Frontline stock opened at $6.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Frontline has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $13.33.

FRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frontline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Danske cut Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.19 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Frontline from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Frontline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 71 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

