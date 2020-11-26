Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Receives $53.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.60.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLGT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Sunday, November 1st.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

NASDAQ FLGT opened at $36.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.28 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.13. Fulgent Genetics has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $52.47.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.69. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 5.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 3,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $168,030.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 447,585 shares in the company, valued at $20,293,503.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Bolger sold 4,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $188,860.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,450.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,142 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,199 in the last 90 days. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $878,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $461,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 477,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 192,544 shares during the last quarter. 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.