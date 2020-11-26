FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Issued By SVB Leerink

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.79 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.89. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DRNA. ValuEngine upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA opened at $23.37 on Thursday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $27.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.22. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.35.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.12). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,320,000. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,445,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,336,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,760,000 after acquiring an additional 385,118 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,139,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,477,000 after acquiring an additional 272,178 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 248.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 359,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,144,000 after buying an additional 256,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Douglas Fambrough acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.06 per share, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,738. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 30,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,635 shares of company stock worth $1,465,887. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

