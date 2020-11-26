FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Issued By Oppenheimer

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hormel Foods in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will earn $1.70 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.76. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.38.

HRL stock opened at $46.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.42. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of -0.04.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 9.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.45%.

In related news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 52,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $2,675,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,490.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 5,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $259,860.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,498.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,121,365. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 126,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $567,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 499,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,996 shares in the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.