FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Best Buy Co., Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Best Buy in a report released on Wednesday, November 25th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the technology retailer will post earnings of $7.94 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.58. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.11 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BBY. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Best Buy in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Best Buy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.71.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $113.90 on Thursday. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $124.89. The company has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.05 and its 200 day moving average is $100.20.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

In related news, insider Matthew M. Furman sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $611,390.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 436,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total value of $50,729,943.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 693,870 shares of company stock worth $80,394,411. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,346,566 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,561,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,640 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Best Buy by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,427,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,368,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Best Buy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,332,159 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,267,263,000 after acquiring an additional 98,620 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,680,402 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $406,540,000 after acquiring an additional 636,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,321,940 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $369,699,000 after acquiring an additional 149,453 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

