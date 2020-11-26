FY2021 EPS Estimates for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Increased by Analyst

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Best Buy in a report issued on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the technology retailer will earn $8.03 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.60. Piper Sandler currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

BBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.71.

Best Buy stock opened at $113.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $124.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.05 and its 200 day moving average is $100.20.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

In related news, insider Matthew M. Furman sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $611,390.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 693,870 shares of company stock valued at $80,394,411. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 91.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,759 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 21,869 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 13.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,679,361 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $146,558,000 after buying an additional 204,579 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Best Buy by 3.5% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 10,771 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,120 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

