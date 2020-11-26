FY2021 EPS Estimates for Dollar Tree, Inc. Lifted by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.52 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.30. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DLTR. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.73.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $111.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $112.93. The company has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.30.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shellback Capital LP lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 74.6% during the third quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,623,000 after acquiring an additional 166,629 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 2.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 427,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,050,000 after acquiring an additional 8,761 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 51,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 543.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 729,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,636,000 after purchasing an additional 616,081 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $842,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.