FY2021 EPS Estimates for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Raised by Analyst

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.57 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.38. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.73.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $111.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $112.93. The company has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,336,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,578,000 after buying an additional 390,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,360,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,364,000 after purchasing an additional 26,952 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.5% during the third quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 3,041,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,788,000 after purchasing an additional 102,600 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.1% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,720,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,144,000 after purchasing an additional 181,471 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,486,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,406,000 after purchasing an additional 148,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $842,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

