FY2021 EPS Estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Increased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($3.72) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($4.07). Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($6.82) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.00) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.93) EPS.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.51). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 1.57%.

ENTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $42.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.27. The company has a market cap of $861.89 million, a PE ratio of 536.82 and a beta of 0.63. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $67.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 197.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,675 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

