FY2021 EPS Estimates for Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Decreased by Analyst

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intertek Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst W. Kirkness now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intertek Group’s FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IKTSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intertek Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of Intertek Group stock opened at $80.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.70 and a 200-day moving average of $73.11. Intertek Group has a 52-week low of $46.63 and a 52-week high of $82.05.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

