FY2021 EPS Estimates for Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Decreased by Analyst

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Intertek Group in a report issued on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst W. Kirkness now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intertek Group’s FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IKTSY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America downgraded Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of IKTSY opened at $80.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 0.71. Intertek Group has a one year low of $46.63 and a one year high of $82.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.11.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.