FY2021 EPS Estimates for Jack in the Box Inc. Raised by Northcoast Research (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Northcoast Research raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jack in the Box in a report issued on Tuesday, November 24th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $6.02 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.43. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.47. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.49%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded Jack in the Box to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $97.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.21.

Shares of JACK opened at $91.14 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $94.51. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.15 and a 200 day moving average of $78.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 36.78%.

In other news, Director David Goebel sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $148,207.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,659.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 375.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 701,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,983,000 after purchasing an additional 553,959 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 481,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,662,000 after buying an additional 272,212 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 345,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,085,000 after buying an additional 225,430 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 648,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,067,000 after buying an additional 200,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 432,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,019,000 after buying an additional 157,763 shares in the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

