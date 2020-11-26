FY2021 EPS Estimates for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Lifted by KeyCorp

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Medpace in a research note issued on Monday, November 23rd. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.93.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $230.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Truist upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.25.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $121.70 on Thursday. Medpace has a 12 month low of $58.72 and a 12 month high of $144.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.95.

In other news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $404,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Medpace by 11.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,561,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,224,000 after buying an additional 270,621 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 870,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,267,000 after buying an additional 7,741 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 3.7% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 408,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,626,000 after buying an additional 14,749 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 31.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,146,000 after buying an additional 80,819 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 43.2% during the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 220,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,510,000 after buying an additional 66,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

