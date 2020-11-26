FY2021 EPS Estimates for Subaru Co. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Subaru in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subaru’s FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

OTCMKTS FUJHY opened at $10.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.71. Subaru has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.11.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Subaru stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Subaru

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, repairs, and sells passenger cars and their components under the Subaru brand; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.

