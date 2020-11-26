FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Toray Industries, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:TRYIY)

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Toray Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now forecasts that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRYIY opened at $11.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.88. Toray Industries has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.46.

Toray Industries, Inc manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

