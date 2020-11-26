FY2022 Earnings Forecast for The Gap, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Gap in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.49. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The Gap had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

GPS has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Gap from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of The Gap from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Gap from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Gap from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Gap from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.95.

NYSE GPS opened at $21.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.21. The Gap has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $26.99.

In other news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $647,471.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,554.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Gap by 3.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,755 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in The Gap in the second quarter worth about $2,988,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Gap by 52.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 59,033 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in The Gap by 78.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,192,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,050,000 after acquiring an additional 526,089 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its position in The Gap by 4.0% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. 57.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

