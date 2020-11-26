FY2022 EPS Estimates for FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Increased by Analyst

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of FUJIFILM in a report released on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $3.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FUJIFILM’s FY2023 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FUJIFILM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS FUJIY opened at $55.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.67. FUJIFILM has a 52-week low of $36.60 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.33. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 6.17%.

About FUJIFILM

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, produces, sells, and services imaging, healthcare and material, and document solutions worldwide. Its photo and electronic imaging solutions include color films and others, such as color negative films, single-use cameras, color reversal films, and instant films; color paper and chemicals comprising photographic paper for color prints, inkjet papers, and photofinishing chemicals; photofinishing equipment consisting of film processors/printing equipment, digital minilabs/inkjet-system dry minilabs, and thermal photo printers; digital cameras and camera accessories; and TV camera/cine, and security lenses, as well as film processing and photo printing services.

