Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Galecto’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.72) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.41) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.72) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.50) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.92) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GLTO. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Galecto in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Galecto in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating on the stock.

GLTO opened at $15.90 on Monday. Galecto has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $17.99.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

