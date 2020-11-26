Gareth Jenkins Sells 4,437,436 Shares of Accrol Group Holdings plc (ACRL.L) (LON:ACRL) Stock

Accrol Group Holdings plc (ACRL.L) (LON:ACRL) insider Gareth Jenkins sold 4,437,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.57), for a total value of £1,952,471.84 ($2,550,916.96).

Accrol Group Holdings plc (ACRL.L) stock opened at GBX 49 ($0.64) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.25. Accrol Group Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 58.40 ($0.76). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 48.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 47.16.

Get Accrol Group Holdings plc (ACRL.L) alerts:

About Accrol Group Holdings plc (ACRL.L)

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company manufactures and sells private label toilet rolls, kitchen towels, and facial tissues. It serves discounters and grocery retailers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Blackburn, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Accrol Group Holdings plc (ACRL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accrol Group Holdings plc (ACRL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.