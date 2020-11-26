General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1,007.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 685,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 623,340 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.24% of General Dynamics worth $94,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 281.8% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,099.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock traded down $1.63 on Thursday, reaching $152.04. 845,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,407. The stock has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $190.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GD has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus cut shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

