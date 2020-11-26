Generation Development Group Limited (GDG.AX) (ASX:GDG) Insider Robert Coombe Purchases 500,000 Shares

Generation Development Group Limited (GDG.AX) (ASX:GDG) insider Robert Coombe purchased 500,000 shares of Generation Development Group Limited (GDG.AX) stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.65 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$325,000.00 ($232,142.86).

Robert Coombe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 12th, Robert Coombe 434,969 shares of Generation Development Group Limited (GDG.AX) stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 123.32, a current ratio of 125.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.62.

Generation Development Group Limited (GDG.AX) Company Profile

Generation Development Group Limited manages and markets life insurance and life investment products and services to the retail sector in Australia. It offers investment bond product solutions; and administration services, including unit pricing, fund valuation, investment and fund accounting, fund administration, and business registry.

