GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) CFO John Frederick Ek Sells 1,418 Shares of Stock

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) CFO John Frederick Ek sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $18,675.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,000.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Frederick Ek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 22nd, John Frederick Ek sold 41,196 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total transaction of $569,328.72.

On Wednesday, September 16th, John Frederick Ek sold 5,723 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $74,284.54.

Shares of NASDAQ GNMK opened at $12.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.78 million, a P/E ratio of -30.29 and a beta of 3.23. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $20.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.33.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GNMK shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 361.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

