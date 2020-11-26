Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Hits New 1-Year High at $60.17

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.17 and last traded at $59.87, with a volume of 847026 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.47.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GMED. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.78 and its 200-day moving average is $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, Director James R. Tobin sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $318,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Globus Medical by 2.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,163 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its position in Globus Medical by 161.5% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 26,406 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 16,309 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Globus Medical by 44.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,286 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,994 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. 66.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

