Gmt Capital Corp Sells 2,082,800 Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 2,082,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total value of $645,668.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,159,253 shares in the company, valued at $21,749,368.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gmt Capital Corp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 19th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 54,442 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total transaction of $11,977.24.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 665,825 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total transaction of $146,481.50.

On Friday, November 13th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 737,075 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total value of $154,785.75.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 769,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total value of $176,870.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 432,500 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total value of $90,825.00.

On Thursday, November 5th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 196,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total value of $37,240.00.

On Thursday, October 29th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 18,400 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total value of $3,496.00.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 103,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $20,600.00.

On Thursday, October 22nd, Gmt Capital Corp sold 500,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total transaction of $105,000.00.

On Friday, October 16th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 500,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total transaction of $105,000.00.

NYSEAMERICAN GTE opened at $0.31 on Thursday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.38.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $53.14 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on GTE. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $0.60 price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.03.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 264,770 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 89.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,975,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,406,500 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 102.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,638,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 830,274 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 8.1% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,053,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 79,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 197.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 674,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 447,825 shares during the last quarter.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

