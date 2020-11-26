Golar LNG (GLNG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

Shares of GLNG stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,164. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLNG. ValuEngine upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. DNB Markets upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Golar LNG from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

