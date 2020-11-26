Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

Golar LNG Partners stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.71. 145,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,056. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.48. Golar LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Get Golar LNG Partners alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Golar LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 9.88%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GMLP. ValuEngine downgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Golar LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.35.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Jamaica, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 16, 2020, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.