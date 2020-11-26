Golden Minerals Company (AUMN.TO) (TSE:AUMN) Shares Gap Up to $0.61

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN.TO) (TSE:AUMN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.61, but opened at $0.70. Golden Minerals Company (AUMN.TO) shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 13,100 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $103.03 million and a P/E ratio of -14.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.60.

Golden Minerals Company Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration and development company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the El Quevar advanced exploration silver property in the province of Salta, Argentina; a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants in the State of Durango, Mexico; and a diversified portfolio of precious metals and other mineral exploration properties located primarily in Mexico.

