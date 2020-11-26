Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, December 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.08. 801,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,020. Golub Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average of $12.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.66.

Several research firms have issued reports on GBDC. BidaskClub cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.83 per share, with a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,129.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Golub bought 7,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $94,758.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,865.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 337,917 shares of company stock worth $4,392,760 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

