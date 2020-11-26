good natured Products Inc. (GDNP.V) (CVE:GDNP) Shares Up 5.9%

good natured Products Inc. (GDNP.V) (CVE:GDNP) shares shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.54. 227,058 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 228,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75.

About good natured Products Inc. (GDNP.V) (CVE:GDNP)

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; desk accessories, including stackable legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, and paper clip dispensers; recyclers and waste bins; and totes and crates, as well as compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids.

