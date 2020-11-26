Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,337,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,266 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $142,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Graco by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Graco by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Graco by 6.2% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in Graco by 0.8% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 38,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Graco by 37.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 1,150 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total transaction of $67,884.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,796.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Sheahan sold 54,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $3,660,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,762,632.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,982 shares of company stock worth $16,106,571 in the last ninety days. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $68.02 on Thursday. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $69.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.84%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

