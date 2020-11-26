Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO) (TSE:GCM) Announces $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO) (TSE:GCM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO) stock opened at C$5.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.50. The company has a market cap of $350.64 million and a P/E ratio of -2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.87, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Gran Colombia Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.10.

Get Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO) alerts:

Separately, Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO) from C$11.41 to C$11.69 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO) Company Profile

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, Sandra K, and the Carla underground mines located in Colombia.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.